Nixu Certification approved the audit of Wolt, a Helsinki-based tech company, in autumn 2022. The process has started in 2021. The certified information security management system (ISMS) covers Wolt‘s product and platform development, engineering, and associated support teams in six Wolt offices worldwide. The continued validity of the certificate requires regular follow-up audits. This means Wolt will continue working with Nixu Certification also in the future.

Proactive approach toward information security

Wolt provides an online platform for consumers, merchants, and couriers. It connects people looking to order food and other goods with people interested in selling and delivering them. To enable this, Wolt develops a wide range of technologies from local logistics to retail software and financial solutions and operates its own grocery stores under the Wolt Market brand.

Samu Ahvenjärvi, Security Lead in Governance, Risk and Compliance at Wolt said,

« ISO 27001 certificate smoothens the negotiations with new business partners. We don’t have to ask our business partners to trust our word in implementing good security practices, but actually have a certification of compliance to show for it. ISO 27001 certification shows that Wolt has a proactive approach towards information security and has adopted best practices to minimize threats. »

Ville Koskinen, Lead Auditor at Nixu Certification said,

« For Nixu Certification, working with rapidly growing start-up-minded companies is always a positive challenge. It was great to see that Wolt’s security team was focused and truly committed to maintaining and improving its information security management. Ensuring that appropriate procedures are in place at all times is of utmost importance when a company is expanding rapidly. »

Wolt recognizes that the work with data privacy and security never ends. The company is committed to developing its existing information security practices and processes and growing its maturity as the environments keep changing.