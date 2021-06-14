Wordfence announced that it is authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program as a CNA, or CVE Numbering Authority. This means that Wordfence can now assign CVE IDs for new vulnerabilities in WordPress Core, WordPress Plugins and WordPress Themes.

What is a CNA?

A CNA is an organization that has the authority to assign CVE IDs to vulnerabilities for a defined scope. As a CNA, Wordfence can assign CVE IDs to WordPress Plugins, Themes, and Core Vulnerabilities. This is an important step for Wordfence to further its goal of helping to protect the community of WordPress site owners and developers and the millions of website users that access WordPress every day.

What is a CVE?

CVE is an international, community-based effort and relies on the community to discover vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published to the CVE List. The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program is to identify, define, and catalogue publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalogue.

How to report vulnerabilities to Wordfence for CVE assignment and publication?

To report a vulnerability to Wordfence for a WordPress plugin, WordPress theme, or WordPress core, users should reach out to [email protected] with the vulnerability information. The information must include the following details:

A concise description of the vulnerability.

A proof of concept – that is, how the vulnerability could potentially be exploited.

What software component in our scope is affected – namely, which plugin or theme is affected, or which part of WordPress core.

The version number(s) affected.

The name(s) of individuals you would like credited for the discovery – or indicate if you would like to remain anonymous.

Any other additional information as appropriate.

The Wordfence Threat Intelligence team will review the findings and report back within 1-3 business days with a CVE ID assignment, or a request for additional information.

