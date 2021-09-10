Russian tech giant Yandex has faced the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on the Russian-language community on the internet and websites collectively known as Runet.

User data was not affected

According to Vedomosti, an important Russian publication, the attack was largest in RuNet’s. RuNet was created to function independently of the worldwide web and provide communication infrastructure in case of a cyber-attack from a foreign adversary against Russia.

“Yandex did indeed undergo a DDoS attack, which was repelled by our network infrastructure and system for filtering unwanted requests. The attack did not affect the operation of the services; user data was not affected,” the unnamed official told Vedomosti.

Hackers tried to flood a network with unusually high data traffic volumes to paralyze it when it can no longer cope with the scale of data requested, began in August, and reached a record level on Sept. 5.

There are no additional details about the type of DDoS or its size However Vedomononti said that Cloudflare web infrastructure security company confirmed the “record scale of the cyberattack.” Earlier this summer, U.S. cybersecurity firm Cloudflare announced that its DDoS protection system automatically detected and mitigated a 17.2 million request-per-second.

