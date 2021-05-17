With the news of millions being at security risk because of old wifi routers, it’s safe to say we could do with a thorough check when it comes to tech in our home. But which household items are most at threat of being hacked? Using SEMRush.com, Reboot Digital Marketing analyzed monthly Google search volumes to see which items people want to know how to hack and can now reveal all.

People want to know “How to hack WIFI”

Topping the list as the item people want to know how to hack most is WIFI, with an average of 87,000 monthly searches on Google. If successful hackers can send fake antivirus messages, ransomware and install software without your permission. In second place of tech items, we are most at risk of having hacked in our homes are our PCs, with 9,800 searches being made each month on “how to hack PCs, laptops and computers”.

On the lower end of the spectrum but still at risk of being hacked are baby monitors with 100 monthly searches being made for “how to hack a baby monitor”. If successful, hackers can use this breach to gain control over all the other smart devices in our homes.

HOUSEHOLD ITEM: ESTIMATED NUMBER OF MONTHLY SEARCHES ON HOW TO HACK: WIFI 87,820 PCs 9,800 Bluetooth speaker 2,100 Security cameras 900 Smart TV 530 Ring doorbell 460 Drone 230 Thermostat 180 Printer 120 Baby monitor 100

Co-founder of Reboot Digital Marketing Shai Aharony provided the following comment on working from home and how it can lead to bigger threats of cybercrime:

“It’s no surprise that PCs are among the top ten pieces of home tech likely to be hacked as millions of us now work from home on our personal or work computers and so we are becoming much wider targets for hackers. Taking your work computer home can increase the chances of data loss or data theft as it becomes more difficult for employers to monitor and protect the device remotely. When working from your personal computers there is also a lack of the usual built-in security measures. The new remote work reality is great news for cybercriminals who are ready to capitalise on your lack of security, this includes using your personal WIFI network to access company resources remotely without the help of company IT. It can be surprisingly easy for a hacker to break into a WIFI network which is why it’s unsurprising it comes on top of the list with 87,200 wanting to know how to do it successfully.”

Methodology used for the research

As you can see on the table, the search results are worrying. The research was completed within a methodology. You can find more information about the methodology on the list below:

Using an array of articles, RebootOnline.com created a seed list of tech items people have in their homes, the articles used can be found here. Taking the list of items, they utilized SEMRush.com keyword search to analyze the number of monthly searches being made worldwide on “how to hack + (insert tech item)” The items were then sorted from most to least searched for.

