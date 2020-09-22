The partnership between Zscaler and New York University will allow Master’s candidates to gain practical, first-hand knowledge of secure access service edge and zero trust best practices using the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange through courses. The courses will mainly focus on Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). NYU is equipping students for the real world of cybersecurity by covering cybersecurity strategies in addition to hands-on application.

NYU Cyber Fellows program

New York University’s Cyber Fellows program also offers scholarships that result in one of the lowest-cost online master’s degrees and develops highly skilled technical graduates. The program is a collaboration with influential employers to ensure students get the precise cybersecurity education they need. Amit Sinha, President and Chief Technology Officer of Zscaler said,

“There is no better time than now to learn new skill sets and discover a new career. NYU’s online program is an incredible opportunity to find jobs in the cybersecurity industry because the need for skilled professionals has never been greater. Attacks proliferate, threat landscapes extend further, and legacy security solutions cannot scale to keep up. Modern enterprises need security experts who can both protect the enterprise and meet business objectives. Zscaler is proud to collaborate with Tandon to produce the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.”

