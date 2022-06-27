Zscaler announced advanced AI/ML innovations generated on its Zero Trust Exchange platform. The new capabilities will add Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange security platform to allow organizations to execute a Security Service Edge (SSE) that safeguards in case of the most vicious cyber-attacks.

Zscaler, a cloud security company, runs the largest in-line security cloud, going through over 240 billion data transactions daily and barricades 150 million daily attacks throughout the world. It dramatically accelerates investigation, response, and resolution times, and identifies potential malicious software to prevent breaches and data loss.

Zscaler provides one-click root cause analysis to immediately determine the problems behind poor digital experience, saving IT and security teams from troubleshooting to concentrate on stopping attacks. AI-generated security helps IT teams by automating threat identification better and faster protection. Amit Sinha, president of Zscaler said ;

« Cybercriminals are using AI, automation, and advanced techniques to train machines to hack or socially engineer victims faster than ever before. To help our customers combat these escalating techniques, we’ve dramatically advanced AI and machine learning in our cloud to take advantage of our massive data pool, giving our customers granular real-time risk visibility and a solution to combat attackers that no other security vendor can provide. »

The organizations can now extend their network defense with the following intelligent security innovations by using Zscaler’s AI-powered Zero Trust platform ;

AI-powered phishing prevention: Detect and stop credential theft and browser exploitation from phishing pages with real-time analytics on threat intelligence from 300 trillion daily signals, expert ThreatLabz research , and dynamic browser isolation.

AI-powered segmentation: Simplify user-to-app segmentation to minimize the attack surface and stop lateral movement with AI-based policy recommendations trained by millions of cross-customer signals across private app telemetry, user context, behavior, and location.

Autonomous risk-based policy engine: Dynamically adapt security and access policies in real-time across the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange to maintain network integrity against rapidly-evolving cyber threats. The new capabilities also allow security teams to customize policies based on risk scoring for users, devices, apps, and content.

AI-powered root cause analysis: Accelerate mean time to resolution putting impacted end users back to work in a matter of seconds by identifying root causes of poor user experiences 180 times faster, freeing IT from time-consuming troubleshooting and analysis.

Zscaler is notably furnished to achieve its AI/ML models for higher accuracy in automating menace responses and creating policy recommendations for security teams. Zscaler’s Zero Trust platform allows IT and security teams to minimize the nonstop fire drill of manually trailing alerts and trying to spot new threats.