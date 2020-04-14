According to Zscaler’s announcement, the company intends to acquire Cloudneeti, a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company. Zscaler’s Cloud Security Platform will be strengthened by Cloudneeti that prevents and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, IaaS and PaaS.

To strengthen protection capabilities

Misconfiguration of the public cloud is at the top among security threats in cloud applications. According to IBM, 78% of records got exposed because of misconfigurations.

Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler,

“Cloudneeti augments Zscaler’s data protection capabilities and will dramatically improve organizations’ cloud security by discovering and eliminating some of the most common causes of data breaches and compliance violations. Whether caused by SaaS applications being configured incorrectly or a developer accidentally misconfiguring a new public cloud application, these preventable data protection lapses are behind some of the biggest breaches in history. I am thrilled to welcome the Cloudneeti team to the Zscaler family.”

Zscaler Cloud Security Platform helps organizations deliver world-class security and already provides data protection for SaaS applications with CASB. Cloudneeti will extend data protection to public cloud workloads by offering complete data protection and exposure prevention, unified compliance assurance, and automated risk reduction.

In addition to this, it will strengthen application protection capabilities in Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), the data protection capabilities of Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler’s out-of-band Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). Gururaj Pandurangi, Founder and CEO of Cloudneeti said,

“Pravin and I founded Cloudneeti with a vision to end breaches and compliance violations that are caused by entirely preventable misconfigurations as applications move to the cloud. Cloudneeti was built in the cloud for the cloud, which is why Zscaler is such an exciting technological and cultural fit for the team. We are excited to be working with Zscaler to provide market-leading security assurance to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

After checking SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud provider configurations, it compares them to industrial and organizational policies to report on violations by using machine learning.