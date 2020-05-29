Zscaler, a provider of cloud security solutions, announced that it has acquired Edgewise Networks. Edgewise Networks improves the security of east-west communication by verifying the identity of application software, services and processes to achieve a zero-trust environment. breaches. The company eliminates the problems of data breach and application compromise.

To expand the Zscaler cloud-native platform

Zscaler protects connections between users and applications, based on business policies, without connecting them to the corporate network. Edgewise expands the Zscaler cloud-native platform and secures application-to-application communication to offer stronger security in public clouds and data centers.

Peter Smith, CEO of Edgewise, said,

“We are proud to have made zero trust security achievable in complex, multi-cloud environments. Our core innovation is the use of software identity verification to simultaneously strengthen security and simplify operations. Edgewise automates the identity-based policies making it easy to reduce the attack surface across public cloud, multi-cloud, data center and even container environments. We are thrilled to join the Zscaler family and share our innovation with the global Zscaler customer base.”

Edgewise uses AI and machine learning algorithms to discover individual applications and their legitimate communication patterns. Its approach depends on creating and enforcing authorized communication to provide application segmentation.

Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler, said,