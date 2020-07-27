Khoros, a provider of digital-first customer engagement software, introduced its newest data hosting location in Sydney, Australia. With this expansion, the company aims to deliver enhanced software performance and data privacy confidence for its customers in Australia and New Zealand.

To support and invest in Australian and New Zealand customers

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is one of the fastest-growing markets for Khoros. The company expanded its infrastructure by partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Khoros Care products’ for local customers are hosting in AWS’ Sydney data centers. It enhances Khoros’ data privacy for its customers in regulated industries.

Booth Fellers, Khoros vice president of APAC, said,

“Launching a local data hosting location in Sydney represents our long-term commitment to Australia and New Zealand, prioritizing our efforts to reduce network latency, strengthen our support of protecting the data sovereignty of local customer data, and, ultimately, advance the Khoros platform experience locally. We’re excited to continue to support and invest in our Australian and New Zealand customers as they scale, grow, and transform their businesses to create customers for life.”

Khoros hosts its software data in four AWS regions, including the Western United States, Eastern United States, Western Europe, and APAC (Sydney).