Human-centric security and privacy company, 1Password announced a new Sign in With browser extension feature. The new feature allows users to save, remember, and autofill third-party provider login credentials, including Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Okta, and GitHub, with one click.

Supported in popular browsers

With the new feature, users can save, store, and autofill logins with third-party provider credentials in 1Password to bypass the need for unique usernames and passwords. Currently, Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Edge support the extension. Users can also view and edit third-party provider login information across desktop and mobile apps.

According to 1Password’s Unlocking the Login Challenge report, among the single sign-on methods most used for personal use were Facebook (51%), personal email (50%), and Twitter (27%). The report also shows that 26% of users are forced to abandon an activity altogether because they couldn’t find a way to log in and 46% of respondents have created duplicate accounts because they couldn’t find or access credentials or because it is easier to create a new account.

The new extension eliminates the guesswork and enables users to automatically sign into accounts with one click. Users will be able to view and edit third-party provider login information. The feature is currently available on Individual or Family plans. The feature is also available to 1Password Teams and Enterprise who have installed 1Password browser extensions. Steve Won, chief product officer of 1Password said,

« Logging in should be effortless, be it with a traditional username and password, a Google or Apple account or passkeys. While single sign-on is helpful in reducing the number of passwords needed, it’s still a hassle for people to keep tabs on which third-party provider was used. Our new browser extension feature alleviates this by allowing users to sign in to their favorite apps and websites with one click. »