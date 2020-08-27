Managing projects online can be tricky if you are not using the tools that suit your needs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more companies are switching to remote working every day. Some of them are struggling to manage their projects and teams, especially if there are multiple teams working coherently with each other. There are many online project management tools that offer different features. Thus, choosing the ideal one can be tricky. Here are some of the best project management tools that you can check before deciding.

Wrike

Website: https://www.wrike.com

Wrike is one of the most popular cloud-based project management tools online. Its customizable workspace offers a user-friendly interface that allows users to see the tasks assigned to them. Wrike’s customizable workspace includes customizable dashboards, shared calendars, and multiple options to organize information across Spaces, folders, projects, and more. Wrike Analyze also offers an interface to track the team’s performance and accomplishments. Wrike Integrate lets users connect Wrike to apps needed to enable data synchronization and automate workflows.

Plans and Pricing

Name User Price

Free Plan 1 – 5 Users Free

Professional 5 – 15 Users $9.80 Per user, per month

Business 5 – 200 Users $24.80 Per user, per month

Start Free Trial

LiquidPlanner

Website: https://www.liquidplanner.com

LiquidPlanner is a project management tool that allows users to plan, track, and analyze their projects online. It is the only project management tool that has an automated scheduling engine, which calculates expected deadlines for the projects. Its automated resource leveling feature shows how much work is assigned for each team member and projects, resource availability, vacations, events, and dependencies are automatically factored. LiquidPlanner is a cloud-based solution, which means it is accessible by any device that has internet access. LiquidPlanner also has a mobile application. It also allows popular document management tools integration, such as Box, Google Drive, and Dropbox. Users can also build other various integrations via Open API or Zapier.

Plans and Pricing

Name User Price

Free Trial (14-Days) – Free

Professional 1 User $ 45/Month

Enterprise – Contact

See Features and Buy

OpenProject

Website: https://www.openproject.org

OpenProject allows users to define the project objectives and specify the work related to it. Its interface allows analyzing the activities and creates a detailed plan. OpenProject’s product roadmap and release planning UI is an effective way to plan, visualize, and communicate product roadmap. Agile teams with short development cycles that want to use agile methodologies such as Scrum can create and estimate stories, prioritize a sprint backlog, and track tasks. OpenProject also tracks time to calculate the project budgets and costs spent.

Plans and Pricing

Name User Price

Community Edition – Free

Self Managed 5 Users € 357,00/Annual

Hosted by OpenProject 5 Users € 247,50/Annual

Start Free Trial

Download Community Edition

Redmine

Website: https://www.redmine.org/

Redmine is a cross-platform and cross-database project management web application written using the Ruby on Rails framework. It offers multiple projects support and news, documents, and files management. Redmine also supports multiple databases and its time tracking feature allows project managers and teams to see the time spent on a task. Unfortunately, since it is a free tool, users should use their own servers to install and use Redmine.

Get Redmine for Free

Jira

Website: https://www.atlassian.com/software/jira

Jira, developed by Atlassian, is also one of the most popular online project management tools. Its customizable scrum boards allow agile teams to assign and track tasks with dragging-and-dropping. Its roadmaps interface allows project managers to see the big picture to plan long-term deadlines and releases. Jira offers various out-of-the-box reports with real-time, actionable insights. Jira also offers a mobile app called Jira Mobile, thousands of apps, customizable workflows, and developer tool integrations.

Plans and Pricing

Name User Price

Free (without advanced permissions) 10 Users Free

Standard 10 Users $ 10/Month

Premium 1 User $ 14/Month

Get Free Version

Start Trial

Zoho Projects

Website: https://www.zoho.com/projects/

Zoho Projects is also a very popular cloud-based project management tool. Its drag-and-drop interface allows automations easier to visualize and deploy. Timesheet module logs billable and non-billable time separately. It offers integrations for most popular online tools and easy migration from Basecamp and Jira. Zoho Projects also allows users to access via its mobile app anytime anywhere. Resource utilization chart lets users see the team members with the spare time, who is fully occupied and overloaded.

Plans and Pricing

Name User Price

Free 3 Free

Standard 6 – 10 Users $3/user/month

Express 12 – 50 Users $4/user/month

Premium 15 – 100 Users $5/user/month

Enterprise 20 – Unlimited $6/user/month

Signup For Free Version

Start 10-Day Trial

ProWorkflow

Website: https://www.proworkflow.com

ProWorkflow project management tool allows users to see a summary of active projects, time tracked, quotes, and invoices on its dashboard. ProWorkflow Mobile brings ProWorkflow to mobile devices. It offers accounting, file storage, and automation integrations. ProWorkflow’s custom reports allow project managers to build their own reports, select the filters and data needed, and share it with the team.

Plans and Pricing

Name User Price

Professional 1+ $20/Month

Advanced 5+ $45/Month

Start Free Trial