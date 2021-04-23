Enterprises run multiple servers to manage their businesses. Database servers, core app servers, caching servers, web servers, and more. Logging into each server and manually checking performance is very time-consuming. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of business. While the adoption of cloud technologies is increasing, setting up and managing large numbers of servers for business and application needs quite convenient. Disaster recovery and cyber protection of servers are getting more important. Considering these trends, server monitoring tools have become important. Here are the 7 best server monitoring tools.

Nagios XI

Nagios XI consists of all mission-critical infrastructure components. It offers applications, services, operating systems, network protocols, systems metrics, and network infrastructure. Nagios XI provides a central view of your entire IT operations network and business processes. The powerful Nagios Core 4 monitoring engine enables a high degree of monitoring server performance. In addition to this, Configuration Wizards, Advanced User Management, Capacity Planning, Updated Web Interface are the other benefits of Nagios XI.

Datadog

Datadog, a consolidated monitoring platform for your servers, applications, and stacks, quickly searches filters and analyzes logs for troubleshooting and open-ended exploration of data. Additionally, it offers end-to-end user experience visibility in a single platform. While monitoring critical user journeys captured with an easy-to-use web recorder, Datadog saves engineering resources with AI-powered, self-maintaining tests. Meanwhile, this monitoring software detects and alerts on performance issues for users in various locations.

SolarWinds Server and Application Monitor

Comprehensive server and application monitoring of SolarWinds monitors your server infrastructure, applications, databases, and security. It enables getting started within minutes thanks to over 1200 pre-defined templates for many types of servers and cloud services. SolarWinds also comes with customizable server monitoring and infrastructure dependency mapping. It is possible to try SolarWinds Server and Application Monitor which fully functional for 30 days.

Zabbix

Zabbix’s server monitoring offers flexibility to administrators with its features. Zabbix starts to monitor all metrics instantly by using out-of-the-box templates. It clones and mass-updates thousands of similar network devices using device configuration templates. Under distributed monitoring, Zabbix proxy monitors remote servers even behind the firewalls and runs remote commands behind firewalls.

WhatsUp Gold

WhatsUp Gold, an established monitoring tool for Windows servers, can create detailed interactive maps of the entire networked infrastructure. WhatsUp Gold provides complete visibility into the status and performance of applications, network devices, and servers in the cloud or on-premises. With WhatsUp Gold, it is possible to monitor application performance, Bandwidth Consumption, Cloud-based Resources, Network Performance, Hyper-V and VMware and Wireless Networks. You can also get real-time alerts and resolve issues quickly.

Retrace

Retrace quickly identifies which part of your stack is the bottleneck to continuously improve your application in one place. It monitors Apdex user satisfaction, tracks deployments, and discovers your app’s performance with Retrace App Score. While easily aggregating all your logs across all applications and servers, developers can quickly find and resolve exceptions reducing time to resolution.

PRGT Network Monitor

PRGT monitors all the systems, devices, traffic, and applications in your IT infrastructure. It supports SNMP, WMI and Windows Performance Counters, SSH, HTTP requests, Ping, SQL, and many more. Additionally, PRGT visualizes your network using real-time maps with live status information. It alerts you when it discovers problems or unusual metrics.

