It’s sure that the data center market will continue to grow in 2020. There are some rising trends for data centers from edge computing to the cloud.

Data center investments are getting more important for companies. It is the core of all businesses. Here are 7 data center trend predictions for the year ahead.

Expansion of edge computing

For deploying IoT devices, many businesses will be turning to edge computing. Data is processed by the device itself or by a local computer or server. It maximizes operational efficiency, improves performance and safety, and minimizes downtime.

Much of the complexity in Kubernetes deployment will end in 2020. A few tools have already been developed to simplify the deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters. This new tool provides users to deploy their own cluster with speed, reliability, and, more importantly, security.

Raise of cloud in data center traffic

Due to the continued growth of services like AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Azure, it is estimated that by the end of 2020, nearly 90% of all data center traffic will focus on the cloud. 2020 should be the year of the cloud.

Massive breach around a container deployment

By the end of 2020, there will be at least one massive security breach that centers around a container deployment. This breach will place the security of containers front and center, caused by an insecure image or a poorly configured network.

Dependancy on open source

Data centers’ dependency on open source will reach critical mass. Operating systems like CentOS 8, RHEL, SLES, and Ubuntu Server will see a massive rise in market share by the end of the year.

Skynet looms

The usage of artificial intelligence (AI) automation deployments will rise. To achieve SkyNet level of cluster automation, developers may opt for the right combination of cluster components that will enable automatic updating or an emergency rollback in case of failure.

New skills

Adding news skills to toolkit about Kubernetes, AI integration, cloud hybridization, container security, 5G, edge computing, Linux, network functions virtualization will help to provide security.

