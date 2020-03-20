cPanel has announced that they have released a new update for EasyApache 4 on 18 march. NodeJS has been updated as 10.19.0.
To get the newest release
The updated modules are as follows:
EA4:
• ea-nodejs10
• EA-8895: Update ea-nodejs10 from v10.18.1 to v10.19.0
• scl-ruby24-rubygem-nokogiri
• EA-8901: Update to 1.10.9 from upstream
EA4-experimental:
• scl-psr
• EA-8903: Update to v1.0.0
• ea-nginx
• EA-8894: Update ea-nginx from v1.17.8 to v1.17.9
• scl-phalcon4
• EA-8902: Update scl-phalcon4 from 4.0.0.beta.2 to 4.0.4
Leave a Reply