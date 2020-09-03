Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in InCountry. InCountry’s data residency-as-a-service platform allows enterprises and software-as-a-service companies to ensure their company and customer data is used in compliance with the data residency regulations of over 90 countries. Terms of the equity investment were not disclosed.

A global data compliance solution

Accenture Ventures invests in companies that create or apply disruptive technology innovations that accelerate business value for Accenture clients world-wide. According to the announcement, Accenture plans to leverage the InCountry solution within its myNav cloud platform, as part of its sovereign cloud module.

David Treat, senior managing director and lead of Accenture’s Technology Incubation group and Blockchain practice, said,

“With rapidly growing and evolving data protection regulations, data sovereignty has become an urgent imperative for our enterprise clients. InCountry offers a truly global data compliance solution that we believe addresses a burning need for businesses, providing a better security and compliance posture and removing obstacles for pushing further into the cloud to outmaneuver uncertainty.”

Peter Yared, CEO and founder of InCountry, said,

“This investment not only supports our mission to enable global data compliance for international businesses by helping us further grow our platform, but Accenture Ventures also provides us with valuable connections across the ecosystem.”

