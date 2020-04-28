Acquia announced its Drupal Deprecation Status tool, forthcoming Migration Accelerator tool, and expert migration services form. With this development, the company aims to create a powerful foundation of Acquia’s toolkit to migrate to the latest version of Drupal. Acquia is one of the largest Drupal contributors.

A toolkit for migration to Drupal 9

Acquia’s suite of unique capabilities was designed for mitigating cost and make Drupal’s upgrade easier to manage. The company also published a guide to Drupal 9. Drupal, an open-source content management system, has launched Drupal 9 beta in March 2020. This is a critical time for organizations to embrace digital transformation.

Dries Buytaert, Acquia’s co-founder, and CTO, said,

“Drupal 8 ships with many great improvements compared to Drupal 7, and so will Drupal 9. We wanted to make it easier for our customers to upgrade from Drupal 7 to Drupal 8 so they can start to take advantage of all these improvements. Acquia is uniquely qualified to help organizations even further by evaluating and testing Drupal 9, so they can keep sites updated, secure, and ready for the latest features as they emerge.”

Acquia offers solutions and services to make the move and begin using Drupal 9 today, including, Acquia Cloud, Drupal cloud hosting platform; Acquia Remote IDEs, a cloud-hosted, browser-based development environment and source code editor for Drupal; Acquia Cohesion, a low-code, drag and drop, Drupal add-on available for Acquia customers; new Customer Success programs.

The Acquia Migration Accelerator tool automates aspects of the conversion, provides recommendations on data migration, and identifies areas to choose comparable Drupal 9 modules. Another tool, Acquia’s Drupal 9 Deprecation Status is designed for planning the migration of customers’ code from older versions of Drupal up to Drupal 9. Many organizations are still using Drupal 7 that expires in Q4 2021. Acquia will support Drupal 7 at least Q4 2024.