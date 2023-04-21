Adobe Firefly is currently in beta and is being expanded to include video, audio, animation, and motion graphics design apps.

Adobe Firefly aims to help creators modify color schemes, add custom sounds and music, generate fonts, and accelerate workflows using generative AI models.

Adobe Firefly, a research project led by Adobe that is currently in beta, is seeking new creative uses for artificial intelligence in video and audio production. The features of Firefly include, among others, video synthesis, audio processing, and generative AI tools for photos and videos.

The first model of Firefly is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content to generate safe and commercially-usable content. Firefly is currently available in beta and is being expanded to include video, audio, animation, and motion graphics design apps.

Taking productivity one step further

The demand for high-quality short-form videos is increasing. Adobe Firefly aims to help by including generative AI models that allow creators to change color schemes, add custom sounds and music, generate fonts, and accelerate pre-production, production, and post-production workflows.

Adobe shares that it is exploring a range of concepts, for example:

Text-to-color enhancements allow creators to modify color schemes, time of day, or even seasons in already-recorded videos using a simple prompt such as “Make this scene feel warm and inviting.”

Creators can generate custom sounds and music which are royalty-free and can be used for both temporary and final tracks.

Creators can easily generate subtitles, logos, and title cards, as well as custom contextual animations using fonts, text effects, graphics, and logos.

With powerful script and B-roll capabilities, creators can significantly speed up pre-production, production, and post-production workflows. AI analysis of the script can be used to create storyboards and pre-visualizations automatically and suggest B-roll clips for rough or final cuts.

Creative assistants and co-pilots are available through personalized generative AI-powered “how-tos.” This feature can help users quickly learn new skills and speed up the creation and editing process.

