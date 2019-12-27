Apache Software Foundation’s open-source project Apache Tomcat released its latest version is 9.0.30. Let’s get an overview of Tomcat, functions, and installation instructions.

The Apache Tomcat software is an open-source implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and Java WebSocket technologies. The Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and Java WebSocket specifications are developed under the Java Community Process. It aims to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.

An Apache Software Foundation project, Tomcat was first released in 1998. The latest version Tomcat is 9.0.30. It can easily be installed on an operating system such as Windows, macOS, and Linux to serve as a convenient way to run Java.

What is Apache Tomcat?

In other words, Apache Software Foundation’s open-source project Apache Tomcat also known as Tomcat Server is a Java Servlet container, or web container, that provides the extended functionality to interact with Java Servlets, while also implementing several technical specifications of the Java platform like JavaServer Pages (JSP), Java Expression Language (Java EL) and WebSocket. A Java Servlet is software that enables a webserver to handle dynamic Java-based web content using the HTTP protocol. JSP uses similar technology that allows developers to create dynamic content using HTML or XML documents.

Differences between Apache Tomcat and Apache HTTPS Server

It is also needed to note that Apache Tomcat and Apache HTTPS Server are different software packages. HTTPS web server, which is optimized for handling static and dynamic web content, it has not the ability to manage Java Servlets and JSP. In contrast, Tomcat was developed to the JSP functionality that Apache lacked.

Apache Tomcat’s functions

Apache Tomcat has different functions. It acts as a servlet container that is used primarily for hosting Java servlets, acts as a web server that is designed to serve files from the local system and acts as a Java enterprise application server.

Download and install Tomcat

A number of Tomcat versions are available. You can choose the convenient version from the Tomcat homepage. Tomcat will be installed as a Windows service. If you use the checkbox on the component page sets the service as “auto” startup, Tomcat will automatically start when Windows starts.

Command-line installation

Go to the command-line and type

gunzip apache-tomcat-9.0.19.tar.gz

followed by

tar -xf apache-tomcat-9.0.19.tar

This creates the following directories:

/bin contains the scripts for executing Tomcat.

/webapps is the location where you will deploy your apps.

/logs is where Tomcat outputs its logs. Note that Tomcat’s logs go into /logs/catalina.out by default. You can use this file to debug problems in conjunction with app-specific log files.

/lib is where Tomcat looks for JARs. This is where you’ll store additional packages not included with Tomcat, such as JPA.

/conf is the config XML for Tomcat, where you can do things like adding users and roles for Tomcat.

Start Tomcat

If you installed Tomcat as a service, it is already running. Otherwise, go ahead and start it up by entering the command below at the Linux OS command line. (Type ./catalina.sh with no arguments to see all of the available commands).

./catalina.sh start

Now, you should be able to browse to Tomcat’s welcome screen in a browser. For more information, you can visit the Apache Tomcat 9 setup page.