The Apache OpenOffice team announced the release of a new version of its popular open-source office document suite, Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13, which is a security release including bug fixes and other enhancements. The latest version, available in 41 languages, can be downloaded from its official website. The Apache team advises users to make a backup of the users’ profiles before installing.

Bug fixes and enhancements

Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 is a security release, thus it focuses more on bug fixes and little enhancements rather than new features. Which are:

Enhancements:

Visual improvements in Print Preview

Bug fixes:

Inconsistent labeling of unsaved documents

Opening ODF document from LibreOffice 7 displays an error

The popular office suite is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. Windows 10 and Windows 11 users can download it directly from the Microsoft Store app. Users can back up their profile by copying these directories:

Windows XP and older

C:\Documents and Settings\ <user name> \Application Data\OpenOffice

Windows 7

C:\Users\ <user name> \Documents and Settings\Application Data\OpenOffice

Windows 8 – 11

C:\Users\ <user name> \AppData\Roaming\OpenOffice

macOS

/Users/ <user name> /Library/Application Support/OpenOffice

Linux

/home/ <user name> /.openoffice