Apilayer, a provider of cloud-based API and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) brands, has acquired Caddy, an open-source extensible web server platform. The open-source extensible web server platform Caddy is written in the Go programming language.

The only web server to use HTTPS by default

Matt Holt has started to develop Caddy in 2014 with the aim of providing automatic and default HTTPS support for websites. With the open-source community Holt has built Caddy to provide easy, powerful, and dynamic configuration, with an extensible framework. Over 300 people who have collaborated to make privacy the default for the web raised the bar for similar products and made TLS more accessible and reliable. “Working with Ardan Labs and now Apilayer to continue the project has been a great boon to the open-source community” according to Matt Holt.

Bill Kennedy, the Managing Partner of Ardan Labs talked about the acquisition, saying,

“I am very happy for Matt, Caddy, and the Go community. I feel blessed that Ardan Labs was able to support Matt and the project at a time when it was needed most. We at Ardan always believed in Matt and the full potential of the product, and this acquisition by Apilayer shows that supporting free open-source software can result in positive outcomes. I am most thankful to Apilayer because now Caddy’s future is secure and companies can feel confident that the product will be available for many years to come.”

In 2015, became the first web server platform to implement automatic HTTPS, which obtains and automatically renews TLS certificates for all sites using Let’s Encrypt. Caddy is still the only web server to use HTTPS by default.

