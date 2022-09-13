Atlas VPN has announced its support for Linux operating systems. Atlas VPN service for Linux comes with the WireGuard protocol, streaming-optimized servers, as well as advanced protection SafeSwap and MultiHop+ servers unique to the VPN provider.

Rotating IP without switching servers

SafeSwap servers allow users to have many rotating IP addresses without having to switch between different VPN servers. Meanwhile, MultiHop+ servers tunnel user’s connection via multiple rotating VPN locations, protecting online traffic behind several layers of encryption to further enhance user privacy and anonymity online. Ruta Cizinauskaite PR Manager of Atlas VPN said;

« While Linux is one of the most secure operating systems available, its users are still in danger of online privacy threats, such as government surveillance, censorship, and snooping. VPN can help Linux users protect their personal information from unwanted third-party tracking and interception by encrypting their online traffic and adding a layer of security between their Linux computers and the internet. »

Currently, Atlas VPN for Linux is available for Ubuntu. However, the company plans to add support for other distributions, as well as more features such as Kill Switch, in the near future.

Linux is the latest addition to the Atlas VPN premium bundle, which also includes VPN apps for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, as well as advanced privacy and security features, such as data breach tracking tool Data Breach Monitor, and third-party tracker blocking tool Tracker Blocker. Atlas VPN also offers Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS apps for both free and premium users.