Atlassian unveils Jira Work Management, which enables teams to connect with their technical counterparts and work together seamlessly. It is a new Jira with intuitive ways of viewing work, immediate time-to-value, and an inherent connection to technical teams for cross-company collaboration.

New views designed for business teams

The new solution provides all of the enterprise capabilities native to the Jira family of products, including shared and structured workflows for cross-org consistency, powerful automation for routine tasks, and advanced privacy controls for keeping information safe.

There are five new ways to get work from “to-do” to “done” in Jira Work Management. They are all carefully designed, researched alongside our customers, and crafted according to industry best practices to make managing work simple and painless.

The new solution also focuses on delivering value to teams immediately.

Start fast – Admins and users can choose from 23 new business project templates to speed up new project creation. Each template comes with industry-researched workflows and configurations, including custom fields, issue types, and permissions. Plus, admins still have the ability to share existing project configurations with new projects.

Find value quickly – Business teams communicate and operate differently from technical teams, so Jira is translated their vocabulary and language. Team members will see tasks and other custom issue types such as asset (in design or marketing use cases) and candidate (in recruiting use cases), instead of stories and bugs (in software development use cases). The left navigation now highlights relevant functionality, such as the new views and forms, in place of software-specific functionalities like code, backlog, components, and releases. For business teams already familiar with software concepts, admins can incorporate components, epics, and more into their projects.

Boost productivity – Unlimited free automation within projects means that teams are freed up to focus on work that makes a difference. Choose pre-made rules from our new business automation library or create custom rules for any use case and department. Automation even connects with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and email providers to extend the power of Jira into other tools.

The Jira architecture shared between Jira Work Management, Jira Software, and Jira Service Management allows for information to flow seamlessly between any project within an organization, regardless of the team or department it belongs to. Relevant designs and copy are created by marketers and designers collaborating in Jira Work Management and ultimately are passed to developers using Jira Software to develop and implement the updates.

