Digital transformation company, Atos announced that it has selected StorPool Storage for extreme reliability and speed they observed from a StorPool system deployed on standard servers with NVMe SSDs. StorPool also solves the hardware lifecycle management issues. The system delivers an always-online environment and it doesn’t require service downtimes and survives hardware failures.

Always-online environment

The StorPool-powered platform allows Atos to replaces hardware components easily, like failed servers or SSDs, and perform software and firmware upgrades. Atos also reported a decrease in costs per TB for storage licenses and maintenance, leading to an overall cost reduction. The company managed to streamlined hardware lifecycle and cost management, improved its operations, and eliminated maintenance windows and service downtimes. Hink Wiersema, Product Manager and Architect of Atos said,

“The StorPool product is perfect from cost, flexibility (grow-as-you-go), and performance point of view. Second, and for us equally important, is the way the StorPool team helps us to build the most advanced hosting platform and their fast and committed support in case of an issue.”

