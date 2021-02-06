Bacula announced the release of Bacula versions 11.0.1. The new release includes various new features and changes. The team also released a set of scripts that allows converting of 9.x and earlier versions to the new 11.0.0 format. Normally, it is an automatic process, however, because of the big change, it takes longer than usual and the upgrade requires nearly twice the actual database’s size.

Bacula 11.0.1 release notes:

Add PGSQL detection for macOS and MacPorts.

BEE Backport bacula/src/tools/dbcheck.c

Fix #7079 About a segfault in a copyjob when the fileset is no longer defined

Fix #7168 About incorrect start time displayed for canceled jobs not yet running Fix #7207 About ‘dbcheck -n’ not working properly

Fix #7214 Adapt mtx-changer.conf for GNU cpio mt version

Fix #7247 About incorrect variable substitution with the query command

Fix MySQL update procedure with incorrect handling of the FileIndex type

Fix compilation warnings with Solaris Studio

Fix copy/migration job selection

Fix org#2579 About incorrect JSON generated from empty Messages resource

Fix org#2587 Improve btraceback output

Fix org#2588 About incorrect Object/ObjectId type in update_postgresql_tables

Fix update_sqlite3_tables to upgrade from 9.6 to 11.0

Initialize StartTime in db_create_job_record()

Remove deprecated sbrk in macOS and Windows.

Use PKG_PROG_PKG_CONFIG macro to search for pkg-config. It is cross-compile safe.

alist: Fix for memory overflow access.

baculum: Add capability to create filedaemon console and schedule on new resource page

baculum: Add console messages log API endpoint

baculum: Add console messages log envelope

baculum: Add job status weather on job list page

baculum: Add new icons for job status weather purpose

baculum: Add to Bvfs lsdirs and lsfiles API endpoints pathid parameter

baculum: Browser paths in restore browser using pathid

baculum: Fix #2560 in restore wizard display names encoded in non-UTF encoding

baculum: Fix finding jobs by filename in restore wizard if filename contains whitespace characters

baculum: Fix problem with setting hourly schedule – reported by Elias Pereira

baculum: Remove excanvas.js dependency

baculum: Update debian files to latest version

baculum: Update spec files

win32: Backport signing procedures to 11.0

win32: Fix #7094 bypass random pwd generation when pwd is provided

win32: Fix conditional #define’s

win32: Fix #7256 Update Windows version detection with latest versions

