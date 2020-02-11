Bacula, an open-source Windows backup software, allows users to create a backup of any size and with any data type.

Bacula‘s array of features and backup policies allows users to both backup and recover data while working with a number of Windows versions, from legacy versions, such as Windows 2000, XP and Windows Server 2003 to more modern ones, including Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016, Windows 7, Windows 8, etc. Both file and storage daemons of Bacula run on Windows. Bacula is not a complete disaster recovery system on its own, but it can readily become the central software part of such a backup system.

Security, Consistency, Integrity

Bacula has several key points when it comes to backup and recovery capabilities.

Security . Bacula’s architecture keeps your data safe, not only at the storage level or the hardware level, but also in such things as transmission channels or with the data volumes themselves. This is done using the included SSL/TLS support between Bacula components. Bacula is an especially secure backup and recovery solution, for those looking for enterprise-grade security. Consistency . The backups that Bacula performs can easily go unnoticed. It doesn’t interrupt your work or affect its performance. Using Bacula allows you to meet your set RTOs and RPOs no matter what the data type is, such as files, MS SQL databases, Hyper V virtual machines, Active Directory objects, MS Exchange mailboxes or others. Integrity . When it comes to choosing your future backup storage type, Bacula is especially flexible. You can use anything from basic disks to NAS, SAN, many different tape types, or Amazon cloud. This variety is natively supported throughout Bacula’s various technologies that heavily protect against any possible data loss or corruption of data.