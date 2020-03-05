BCS, an independent, single-source data center operations provider, dealt with Landmark Dividend to operate and manage critical infrastructure.

BCS made a master service agreement to operate and manage critical infrastructure for Landmark Dividend LLC, a California-based high-growth real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company. The agreement has made to achieve greater operations and management efficiency.

BCS focuses on data centers

BCS becomes Landmark’s partner to perform data center operations and management for Landmark-owned critical infrastructure worldwide. For instance, BCS operates and manages three Landmark data center facilities.

While the company focuses on data centers, BCS has a solution portfolio including facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services. BCS manages more than 6.8 million square feet and 150 MW of critical power under contract.

Landmark Dividend serves in digital infrastructure, wireless communications, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries. The company manages more than 5,000 assets for their private investment vehicles and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.