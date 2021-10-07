So you want to manage the content you publish on the internet efficiently? Or do you like to kickstart your adventures as a content creator? But you’re not sure which content management platform to use? You’re overwhelmed by the different systems for creators across the internet and don’t know where to start. Well, we’ve got you covered.

WordPress is user-friendly, easy-to-use, and mainstream, one of the best systems for content creators out there. It is designed to assist you on your journey to be a creator, not a nuisance of dealing with all the website designing and coding stuff. You use the theme best suited for you and only focus on your content. Easy as that.

There are hundreds of themes to choose from. Some of them cost money but fear not because there are plenty of good free ones as well as premium themes. In this article, we try to introduce seven free themes in detail for you. It’s up to you to go to various WordPress theme showcase sites and choose one for yourself.

Now bear in mind that these free themes come with negative points since you’re not paying for anything. You give some; you get some. Since the authors of these themes are not paid, they won’t provide you professional support or giving you end-user services. If you encounter any problems, you’re on your own. You need to seek help from the community. But don’t let that scare you; let’s dig in.

Best free WordPress themes

School Zone

We have been working/teaching from home for some quiet time by now. If you’re teaching subjects or working in supplementary course business. You will need a great website to represent your work. But you don’t want to spend time coding or regularly paying to keep it up. This theme satisfies the general needs of a school-related website page. All you have to do is to edit relative parts of the page, and you’re set!

HoneyPress Dark

Many people have started their businesses or e-commerce companies at their homes because of the pandemic. Some are now creators, but there are service providers as well. For this purpose, we have this free theme available. It has a nice black/purple design and very easy-to-understand classification sections for your product. Only a few minutes in, and anyone will easily understand your product and contact you.

Blossom Recipe

Blossom Themes has many themes for different areas of interest going for them. Don’t hesitate to check them out! If you have been occupied with problems getting customers to your bakery or restaurant in these trying times, a good website would be an excellent advert for your cooking business! This theme has fundamental yet practical display sections for your delicious foods! Ready to serve and fill some stomachs! A perfect free alternative for creating and designing your website for your restaurant!

Twenty Seventeen

Say you want to spend your free time at home writing and telling other people about your life and the book you read the other day. You just want a free, minimalist, working website that doesn’t tire the eyes of your readers. Well, this one is just the theme for you! It’s by wordpress.org itself, so you don’t need to worry about getting support at all. Just get on there and write your mind!

Travel Hub

All holiday resorts need a good advertisement to lure some tourists or locals in. In 2021 the best kind of advertisement is to publish it on the internet. With your own website! Take pictures and upload them to your SEO-friendly website. You will be getting reservations in no time. This theme is very user-friendly with a travel-themed relaxing design. If you’re looking for themes to use for your travel agency or resorts, you should definitely check out this free theme!

News Talk

Do you work in news agencies? or planning to start a local newspaper or news channel of some sort? Then you should definitely check this free theme out! It has red/white design to catch attention which is quite important in a news website. A simple and user-friendly interface with numerous headlines sections is very useful for putting the important news right in front of the site visitors.

GeneratePress

This one is a bonus one. This isn’t a single theme but it has a few themes under its wings “You can also pay and get premium for more functions.” A much more lightweight alternative to the themes we mentioned above. This one doesn’t rely on fancy functions or heavy visual content. Its aim is to deliver your creations in a very lightweight way. Its greatest advantage is that it’s an open-source project. which means it will be constantly getting updates and you can rely on support that is available 7/24. Great minimalistic themes for your projects or businesses.

View live demo of GeneratePress

Conclusion

These are the 7 best free WordPress themes you may consider using in 2021. There is the best option, especially when there are too many alternatives to choose from. Each free WordPress theme we’ve covered has its pros and cons. We suggest you remember to identify your requirements before selecting your WordPress theme. Our editors have chosen their favorite theme.

GeneratePress is the best WordPress free theme due to its flexible structure allows the user to create a WordPress website from scratch, instead of a ready-to-use design.

