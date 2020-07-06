BitLaunch has announced the launch of a brand-new developer API and command-line tool. The developer API enables BitLaunch users to manage their account and their servers programmatically. In addition to this, it also allows developers to integrate BitLaunch in to their own platform. Meanwhile, the company has launched a command-line interface along with the API release and Go SDK.

The new developer hub

BitLaunch users can access the new developer hub which includes full documentation for their API and command line tool. They need to get started integrating their own automated solutions on top of the BitLaunch VPS platform.

Ari Jalava, COO, said,

“This is a huge step up for our users, enabling to create their own solutions based on top of a foundation of privacy, something that we care deeply for. We realise that writing a tool to interact with our API can be a hurdle for some users, so we’re pleased to also release a command line tool to give users a jumpstart to creating their own integrations with our privacy focused platform.”