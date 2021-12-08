Bitly is one of the most popular URL shortening services and a link management platform. It helps the users create and share branded links with custom domains for businesses. Bitly shortens 600 million links per month and the number is increasing with the growth of social networking and SMS marketing. Bitly also helps businesses for analyzing shortened links and track real-time click data.

The three pillars

Recently, Bitly announced that QR Code Generator has been acquired. The acquirement expands Bitly’s position as a global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with more than 330,000 paying customers and 5 million monthly active users. Bitly also released the private beta of Link Launchpad recently

Bitly have +330,000 paying customers and +5 million monthly active users

With the acquisition of QR Code Generator, the company is building the three pillars: Customer Connections Platform, which is an all-in-one link management, QR code and link-in-bio platform. Bitly plans to empower people, brands, and businesses to engage customers at scale and millions of people to connect with digital experiences.

QR Code Generator helps users to create memorable campaigns with trackable QR Codes, generated by the users. If you want to test the platform, you can register for a 14-day free trial and discover how QR Code Generator helps you connect with your customers.

See more Software News