Security-focused, free, and open-source web browser, Brave announced that it has achieved 50 million monthly active users by the end of 2021. This is the fifth year in a row that Brave has doubled the number of its monthly active users. On December 31st of 2020, it had 24 million monthly active users. Brave ended 2021 with more than 15.5 million daily active users.

Doubled since last year

Brave also introduces some new key products in 2021, including Brave Search, Brave Wallet, Brave Talk, and, for iOS, Brave Playlist. Its partnerships included new features or projects with Solana, Gemini, Binance Smart Chain, IPFS, Unstoppable Domains, bitFlyer, Epic Games, Gala Games, and Splinterlands. Some of the other key metrics are:

Search queries : 2.3 billion queries annualized (went from 0 to 190 million queries a month in less than 6 months, from public access in late June to December 2021).

1.3 million Verified Creators , up 30% this year across YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and more.

Brave’s ad platform , where users earn BAT by opting in to view privacy-preserving Brave Ads (70% of ad revenue share), has greatly expanded as revenue has grown 4x over the past 12 months.

Over 8 million users earning BAT via Brave Rewards.

Most mobile growth of any browser in 2021 with over 10M downloads.

Brave Ads campaigns were supported in nearly 200 countries with over 7.5 billion ad confirmation events to date. There have been over 5,000 campaigns since the inception, from nearly 900 advertisers, from mainstream brands.

The average click-through rate (CTR) for a Brave Ads campaign is 8%, well above the industry average of just 2%, with many brands observing even higher engagement.

The Brave Marketer Podcast is heading into its 4th season and has tripled its subscribers since its launch in March 2021. With over 55K unique listeners, the podcast has consistently ranked in the top 5-10% of all podcasts, and 91% of listeners convert into subscribers. Season 4 will focus on crypto marketing with guests from Crypto.com, Solana, NEAR Protocol, and more.

Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave said,

« Passing 50 million users is a tremendous milestone for our company. It is also a powerful confirmation of the global movement underway led by users seeking alternatives to the surveillance economy. We’ve spent a successful year expanding our product range and our ecosystem, engaging with partners who share our vision for a Web free from Big Tech’s shackles. We have seen an incredible response among our users, creators, and community. We aim to double this growth again in 2022 and engage with even more users who seek a privacy-conscious way to browse the Web that rewards them instead of punishes them with tracking, and helps them directly support creators. »

