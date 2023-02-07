BP contributors decided at the most recent BuddyPress development meeting to focus the forthcoming 12.0 release on integrating the BP Rewrites feature plugin into core.

BuddyPress is an open-source social networking software suite owned by Automattic since 2008. It is a plugin that can be loaded on WordPress to turn it into a social network platform. At the most recent BuddyPress development meeting, contributors decided to focus the upcoming 12.0 release on merging the BP Rewrites feature plugin into the core.

BuddyPress moves legacy widgets into BP Classic Plugin

BP Rewrites is creating this new plugin to provide backward compatibility for users who experience plugin conflicts. This new plugin, BP Classic, will also include BuddyPress’s legacy widgets. Sarah Gooding reports that this plugin results from a ten-year effort to convert BuddyPress’s custom URI parser to use the WordPress Rewrite API.

The BP Attachments Add-on, a new component for managing BuddyPress attachments, is ready to get beta tested, and the features it will launch with include:

Front-end and back-end Media library for all members.

Administrators can moderate Members’ media from the back-end Media library.

Members can upload public or private media into their personal Media Library and organize them, creating file directories, photo albums, and movie or music playlists.

User media blocks for all site’s content contributors

Members can upload and attach public media to their activity updates (Needs the BP Activity component to be active).

Members can upload and attach private media to their private messages (Needs the BP Messages component to be active).

All member’s public media can be browsed from the Community Media directory.

(beta) A new avatar Upload UI.

There will be a new way to upload images for users’ covers on future versions of the feature plugin. Users can also share media with friends and between group members. In the 12.0 release, BuddyPress contributors intend to raise the required WordPress version to 5.8. The first beta is scheduled for April 15, with the official release following on May 31.