- Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, has become a Premier Member of the Academy Software Foundation, joining the media and entertainment industries (ASWF).
- ASWF is thrilled to welcome Canonical, which he describes as “a leader in the broader open source ecosystem,” according to David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation.
- Members of the Academy Software Foundation include major media production companies like Disney, Netflix, and Dreamworks, as well as software and hardware providers like Adobe, Unreal Engine, and Intel.
Canonical is a computer software firm based in the United Kingdom that was formed and funded by Mark Shuttleworth to provide commercial support and related services for Ubuntu and related projects. Canonical announced that it is joining the media and entertainment industry by becoming a Premier Member of the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF).
A collaboration of open-source supporters
The Academy Software Foundation promotes a collaborative environment where the competition takes a back seat to enhance the software experience for everyone. This group embodies the cooperative essence of open source. In other words, the ASWF’s objective is to improve the quality and quantity of open-source contributions by creating a governance model, legal framework, and community infrastructure that lowers the barrier to developing and utilizing open-source software.
Erick Bryant, Media and Entertainment Lead at Canonical, said:
« The Academy Software Foundation is a group where competition is put aside and collaboration is encouraged to improve the software experience for all, embodying the collaborative spirit of open source. We are excited to be a part of this Foundation and hope to be able to collaborate with as many groups as possible. »
David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation, expressed that the ASWF is honored to have Canonical, which he called “a leader in the broader open source ecosystem”. As a member of this community, Canonical is taking a significant step toward empowering visual effects creators across the entertainment industry.