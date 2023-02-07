The Academy Software Foundation promotes a collaborative environment where the competition takes a back seat to enhance the software experience for everyone. This group embodies the cooperative essence of open source. In other words, the ASWF’s objective is to improve the quality and quantity of open-source contributions by creating a governance model, legal framework, and community infrastructure that lowers the barrier to developing and utilizing open-source software.

Members of the organization include major media production firms such as Disney, Netflix, and Dreamworks, as well as software and hardware providers such as Adobe, Unreal Engine, and Intel.

Erick Bryant, Media and Entertainment Lead at Canonical, said: