The Canva team announced the launch of new tools, Visual Worksuite designed for the modern, visual, and ever-evolving world. With the new addition, the platform aims to provide a visual communication platform that meets the needs of every organization to unlock their creativity to achieve their goals. These new features include:

As a part of the new solutions, Canva introduced Canva Docs, as requested by the community. It offers a way of creating visually engaging documents that combine Canva’s other features to maximize productivity and collaboration. It allows users to add visuals from the Canva library and create and embed new Canva designs. It also allows users to collaborate and communicate to be able to work together in real-time while also leaving comments and actions for teammates.

Canva Websites is a new way to build responsive and interactive websites for any device. It enables users to create websites within minutes with its library of hundreds of fully responsive templates. All websites created by Canva Website are automatically fully responsive. Users can also instantly publish to the Internet with a free domain, an existing domain, or a brand new domain through Canva. As part of Canva Websites, Canva also announces the launch of Design Insights across every type of design. It provides information about who has viewed or engaged with a website, social media post, presentation, document, or shared design.

Easy diagramming and flowcharting

Canva Whiteboards is also available, bringing a fresh approach to how teams shape and explore ideas together. It is a purpose-built solution for enabling teamwork and sharing ideas. Whiteboards allows users to express their ideas not only through words on sticky notes but also with visuals or video from Canva’s content library. As a part of Whiteboards, the team also introduced new Quick Flow tools for easy diagramming and flowcharting, keeping their team on schedule with a synced timer, and quickly finding where someone is working on the canvas.

A new suite of new features was added to Canva Video to make it simpler and more enjoyable. With the one-click Video Background Remover, users can remove the background from any video. Canva also introduced a new range of new features to help users create presentations that flow seamlessly. New transitions, including Match and Move, bring a professional-level motion to presentations. Canva’s new Remote Control enables multiple presenters can now connect to a virtual clicker from any device to navigate and manage slides, remotely or in person.