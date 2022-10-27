Chrome 107 enables the support for HEVC/H.265 hardware decoding with supported GPUs and drivers.

enables the support for HEVC/H.265 hardware decoding with supported GPUs and drivers. Google also announced that Chrome 107 comes with a total of 14 security fixes, rewarding their researchers between $1,000 and $17,000.

To reduce user agent, the <platform> and <oscpu> tokens are reduced to the relevant <unifiedPlatform> token values, and will no longer be updated.

The Chrome team announced the promotion of Chrome 107 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The latest version will be rolled out over the coming days. Chrome 107.0.5304.62 for Mac, 107.0.5304.68 for Linux, and 107.0.5304.62/63 for Windows are coming with various improvements and bug fixes.

What’s new in Chrome 107?

Chrome 107 fixes 14 security vulnerabilities. Some of those fixes were reported by external researchers and Google rewarded those researchers for their contribution. The highest reward of this release is $17000 to SeongHwan Park for reporting a heap buffer overflow in Vulkan.

Chrome 107 also enables support for High Efficiency Video Coding, also known as H.265, for devices that support this codec. This feature will improve the video encapsulation and rendering performance. Google also replaced the unrestricted User-Agent String with “User-Agent Client Hints API.”

Google continues to reduce user agent. Since the 100th release, Google is reducing the information in user-agent strings. It basically tells the user’s device and OS to the website. With the release of Chrome 100, Google stopped supporting unrestricted user-agent strings. In this 5th phase of the plan, Google replaces them with User-Agent Client Hints API.