Starting in version 90, HTTPS will be default in Chrome. Using HTTPS 90 will improve privacy and loading speed for users visiting websites that support HTTPS. When a user manually types an URL without HTTP or HTTPS, Chrome would previously choose HTTP as default, after Chrome 90, it will be changed to HTTPS.

Secure and faster

With Chrome 90, the web browser will default to HTTPS for most typed navigations that don’t specify a protocol. HTTPS is the most widely used scheme in Chrome on all major platforms. Additionally, it is not only a security and privacy improvement but also improves the initial loading speed of sites, since the browser will connect directly to the HTTPS endpoint without needing to be redirected from HTTP to HTTPS.

If a website doesn’t support HTTPS yet, Chrome will switch back to HTTP when the HTTPS attempt fails. The new feature is rolling out initially on Chrome Desktop and Chrome for Android in version 90, with a release for Chrome on iOS following soon after. The Chrome team also stated that Chrome is invested in ensuring that HTTPS is the default protocol and this change is a step towards ensuring Chrome always uses secure connections.

