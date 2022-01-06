The most popular web browser of our time, Chrome, is reaching its 97th version very shortly. The team has announced that the new version will be delivered via the stable channel to all Chrome users over the coming days or weeks. The updates are generally done automatically but you can still check for updates by checking “About Google Chrome” under the “Help” dropdown menu.

Reporters of the bugs are awarded

The team stated that the 97th version of Chrome brings 37 security fixes. They also shared the list of the flaws and their reporters, as well as the price they will be awarded. The prices seem to be between $10,000 and $1,000 but the highest and the lowest prices are yet to be announced.

The flaws were announced with almost zero details. The team wants to make sure that the majority of Chrome users update their browsers with the latest version; then they will give the details. You can see the whole list of the flaws, prices, minimal details, restricted links of the details of the flaws, as well as their reporters below:

[$TBD][1275020] Critical CVE-2022-0096: Use after free in Storage. Reported by Yangkang (@dnpushme) of 360 ATA on 2021-11-30

[$10000][1117173] High CVE-2022-0097: Inappropriate implementation in DevTools. Reported by David Erceg on 2020-08-17

[$10000][1273609] High CVE-2022-0098: Use after free in Screen Capture. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2021-11-24

[$5000][1245629] High CVE-2022-0099: Use after free in Sign-in. Reported by Rox on 2021-09-01

[$TBD][1238209] High CVE-2022-0100: Heap buffer overflow in Media streams API. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2021-08-10

[$TBD][1249426] High CVE-2022-0101: Heap buffer overflow in Bookmarks. Reported by raven (@raid_akame) on 2021-09-14

[$TBD][1260129] High CVE-2022-0102: Type Confusion in V8 . Reported by Brendon Tiszka on 2021-10-14

[$TBD][1272266] High CVE-2022-0103: Use after free in SwiftShader. Reported by Abraruddin Khan and Omair on 2021-11-21

[$TBD][1273661] High CVE-2022-0104: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Abraruddin Khan and Omair on 2021-11-25

[$TBD][1274376] High CVE-2022-0105: Use after free in PDF. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2021-11-28

[$TBD][1278960] High CVE-2022-0106: Use after free in Autofill. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2021-12-10

[$10000][1248438] Medium CVE-2022-0107: Use after free in File Manager API. Reported by raven (@raid_akame) on 2021-09-10

[$5000][1248444] Medium CVE-2022-0108: Inappropriate implementation in Navigation. Reported by Luan Herrera (@lbherrera_) on 2021-09-10

[$4000][1261689] Medium CVE-2022-0109: Inappropriate implementation in Autofill. Reported by Young Min Kim (@ylemkimon), CompSec Lab at Seoul National University on 2021-10-20

[$3000][1237310] Medium CVE-2022-0110: Incorrect security UI in Autofill. Reported by Alesandro Ortiz on 2021-08-06

[$3000][1241188] Medium CVE-2022-0111: Inappropriate implementation in Navigation. Reported by garygreen on 2021-08-18

[$3000][1255713] Medium CVE-2022-0112: Incorrect security UI in Browser UI. Reported by Thomas Orlita on 2021-10-04

[$1000][1039885] Medium CVE-2022-0113: Inappropriate implementation in Blink. Reported by Luan Herrera (@lbherrera_) on 2020-01-07

[$TBD][1267627] Medium CVE-2022-0114: Out of bounds memory access in Web Serial. Reported by Looben Yang on 2021-11-06

[$NA][1268903] Medium CVE-2022-0115: Uninitialized Use in File API. Reported by Mark Brand of Google Project Zero on 2021-11-10

[$TBD][1272250] Medium CVE-2022-0116: Inappropriate implementation in Compositing. Reported by Irvan Kurniawan (sourc7) on 2021-11-20

[$TBD][1115847] Low CVE-2022-0117: Policy bypass in Service Workers. Reported by Dongsung Kim (@kid1ng) on 2020-08-13

[$TBD][1238631] Low CVE-2022-0118: Inappropriate implementation in WebShare. Reported by Alesandro Ortiz on 2021-08-11

[$TBD][1262953] Low CVE-2022-0120: Inappropriate implementation in Passwords. Reported by CHAKRAVARTHI (Ruler96) on 2021-10-25

