Cisco adds proactive problem solving to its data-center software to detect problems in network switch fabric before they affect network services.

Cisco’s Data Center Network Assurance and Insights suite can detect problems with the addition of new Network Insights capabilities. It can proactively solve and fix a network problem by analyzing every component of a data center. Thomas Scheibe, Vice President, Product Management, Data Center Networking of Cisco announced this addition by a post on Cisco’s blog.

Assure, guarantee and identify

The company’s main goal is to make Day 2 Operations easier for its customers. The data center’s routine work and how it is responding to the demands on it are some of the capabilities that have to be understandable for the IT unit. Most of these capabilities of a data center are part of running a network. This type of operation is often defined as Day 2 Operations.

According to Scheibe, it makes this analysis in 3 steps. The first one is assuring business intent; then secondly it guarantees reliability, and finally, it identifies performance issues in a network before they happen.

“These new capabilities enable people in IT operations to do their jobs more easily, and in the process, add value to the data center and the business itself. It is part of our drive to bring intent-based networking to our customers, so they can spend more time thinking about what they want their installations to do, and less time worrying about how they will do it,” Scheibe stated. He also explained the function of this tool;

“New features will gather system-level wide data from every Cisco switch in the fabric, detect anomalies before they impact applications, and notify operators of these issues before they affect the integrity of network services. Network Insights can also provide proactive upgrade advice for devices across the fabric.”

Cisco added more assurance capabilities. With the new change verification feature, operators can understand the impacts of changes by modeling them before they are implemented in the fabric.