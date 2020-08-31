Cisco announced a zero-day vulnerability in IOS. It affects the Distance Vector Multicast Routing Protocol which is shipped with the IOS XR version and it is tracked as CVE-2020-3566. Cisco detected the bug that is being exploited while investigating a support case. The company also stated that they are currently working on developing an update for the operating system. Cisco has also provided workarounds and mitigations to avoid exploitation.

Distance Vector Multicast Routing Protocol

The company also urged companies to investigate their logs to see if they have been attacked using the vulnerability. Cisco published a security advisory stating,

“The vulnerability is due to insufficient queue management for Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) packets. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending crafted IGMP traffic to an affected device. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to cause memory exhaustion, resulting in instability of other processes. These processes may include, but are not limited to, interior and exterior routing protocols.”