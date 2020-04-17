Citrix appointed Darren Fields as its new vice president for networking in EMEA. Fields has been working for Citrix since 2017. He has managed Citrix’s business in the UK & Ireland, where he helped to drive results and scale the business during its transformation to a subscription-based firm.

To drive networking business in EMEA

Now, he will be responsible for driving the company’s networking business across the region. Fields will report Sherif Seddik, senior vice president and managing director Citrix EMEA.

Darren Fields talked about his new role, saying,

“Over the past three years, a key part of my role has been to help accelerate the Citrix growth strategy through increased cloud adoption – driving improved customer experience and a loyal partner ecosystem. I look forward to focusing more on our core networking business as the backbone of the continued transition to the cloud of businesses across EMEA.”

Prior to Citrix, he was responsible for managing the group’s cloud and security division at Vodafone in Northern Europe.

Sherif Seddik, senior vice president and managing director of Citrix EMEA, saying,

“At this time of mass digitalization, networking solutions are not only essential for reliable IT delivery and network performance optimization but are also crucial for delivering great employee experience. Darren has just the right mix of know-how and leadership in his approach to ensure Citrix continues to provide the best networking results and resource availability to our customers and partners.”

Citrix is a digital workspace platform that has made it easier for people to access the applications since 1989. It empowers the workforce to increase productivity and improves the employee experience while simplifying the IT landscape with flexibility and choice.