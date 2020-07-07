The latest version of, Clonezilla Live 2.6.7-28, partition and disk imaging/cloning program that allows users to do system deployment, bare metal backup, and recovery is officially released. According to the announcement, the latest version brings multiple new package updates and bug fixes. Clonezilla Live is a small bootable GNU/Linux distribution for x86/amd64 (x86-64) based computers.

The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2020/Jun/30).

Linux kernel was updated to 5.7.6-1.

ocs-iso, ocs-live-dev: sync syslinux-related files when copying syslinux exec files.

When creating recovery iso/zip file, if it’s in Clonezilla live environment, we have those syslinux files. Use that first so the version mismatch can be avoided.

Move grub-header.cfg from bootx64.efi to grub.cfg so that it’s more flexible.

To avoid conflict with the patch of grub in CentOS/Fedora, for GRUB EFI NB MAC/IP config style, the netboot file is now like grub.cfg-drbl-00:50:56:01:01:01 and grub.cfg-drbl-192.168.177.2 not grub.cfg-01-* anymore.

Add xen-tools

Partclone was updated to 0.3.14. The codes about xfs was updated to be 4.20.0.

Package exfat-fuse was removed since the kernel has module for that.