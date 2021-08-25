The Clonezilla team announced the new version of its partition, disk imaging, and cloning software, Clonezilla. Clonezilla live 2.7.3-19 comes with major enhancements and bug fixes. The team announced that the release is based on the Debian Sid repository. Another major change is the Linux kernel is now updated to 5.10.46-1.

Changes from 2.7.2-39

The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository.

Linux kernel was updated to 5.10.46-1.

ocs-restore-mdisks: support wildcard for device name. E.g., ocs-restore-mdisks -b -a choose -p “-g auto -e1 auto -e2 -r -j2 -c -scr -p true” focal-mbr-20210531 sd.

ocs-restore-mdisks: “all” can be used as all non-busy local disks. It will countdown 15 secs, not 7 secs before going on for the device name is assigned as “all”.

Update USAGE about the option -j2 for ocs-sr. Add warning messages about skipping option “-j2” (clone_hidden_data) when it’s in restoreparts.

Package python3-crypto was removed since it’s not used in Clonezilla live.

Add short options -bm & -em for the beginner/expert modes in: drbl-ocs, ocs-live-feed-img, ocs-onthefly, ocs-restore-mdisks, and ocs-sr.

Support mounting bitlocker device as image repository. Thanks to fiddyschmitt for requesting this.

ocs-clean-part-fs is renamed as ocs-clean-disk-part-fs.

Add the mechanism to clean the RAID metadata in disk in ocs-clean-disk-part-fs.

Improve the mechanism to expand LVM when -k1 (hence -r) is enabled.

ocs-expand-lvm: add a new program to expand LVM.

ocs-resize-part: instead of checking device format, check if it exists.