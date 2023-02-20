Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau has announced the release of the latest edition of Clonezilla Live which includes significant enhancements and bug fixes.

In the newest update to Clonezilla Live, Linux kernel was updated to 6.1.11-1 and the GNU operating system was upgraded.

kernel was updated to 6.1.11-1 and the GNU operating system was upgraded. Multiple problems were also fixed in Clonezilla 3.0.3 to improve the conversion of a disk image to the BT format.

Clonezilla Live is a compact bootable GNU/Linux distribution designed for x86/amd64 (x86-64) processors. Clonezilla SE (Server Edition) was created in 2004 and is used to deploy several computers at the same time. Steven Shiau, the developer of Clonezilla Live, has announced the release of the newest version of Clonezilla Live. Clonezilla Live 3.0.3 comes with major improvements and lots of bug fixes.

Changes since 3.0.2-21

The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2023/Feb/12).

Partclone was updated to 0.3.23, which has updated btrfs to 6.0.1.

The swap partition is shown in the saveparts dialog menu. Swap partition can be saved in two modes: only keep UUID/label or dumped by dd. A better mechanism is implemented to deal with these two scenarios.

New program ocs-live-ver can be used to show clonezilla live version.

Replace ocs-bttrack with opentracker since python2 is not available in Debian Sid anymore.

Bug fixes

Live-config was not patched due to newer upstream was released.

Linking LUKS image file, not copying it.

An issue about converting image to BT format has been fixed.

Download Clonezilla Live 3.0.3

To obtain Clonezilla Live 3.0.3, click here.