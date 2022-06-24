Cloudflare One was released in 2020 and has provided to secure businesses around the world. Since then, the number of customers has been increasing 100% year-over-year annually and daily average traffic increasing by 6X over the same period. The company has continued to the improvement on their platform and most recently it announced new capabilities on Cloudflare One, on its Zero Trust SASE platform.

Cloudflare One new features

Cloudflare One is a Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform. It is a platform that dynamically integrates users to enterprise resources with fast, trusted global connection, cloud-based safety, and advanced visibility and management via a single dashboard and API. Businesses can purely safeguard their manpower and apps from the current threat environment with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform without suffering heavy integration costs or negatively affecting worker performance as many classical systems do.

Because of the easy execution within minutes, Cloudflare One provides quick performance wherever users are, and with strong security across endpoints, networks, and email. The platform users would be able to:

Automatically protect users from phishing attacks: Email is one of the largest cyber-attack vectors on the Internet, which makes integrated email security critical to any true Zero Trust network. By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s cutting-edge Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session.

Email is one of the largest cyber-attack vectors on the Internet, which makes integrated email security critical to any true Zero Trust network. By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s cutting-edge Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session. Secure every connection with Zero Trust controls while accelerating users and services: Whether users are connecting to internal resources, the Internet, or are simply opening an email, Cloudflare’s global network allows Zero Trust filtering to be applied to everything, without slowing it down.

Whether users are connecting to internal resources, the Internet, or are simply opening an email, Cloudflare’s global network allows Zero Trust filtering to be applied to everything, without slowing it down. Comprehensive controls for data in any location: Beyond just in-line scanning, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform provides controls in real-time with built-in data loss prevention tools to scan for sensitive information or against data-at-rest with an API-driven CASB.

Beyond just in-line scanning, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform provides controls in real-time with built-in data loss prevention tools to scan for sensitive information or against data-at-rest with an API-driven CASB. Connect and secure data, devices, offices, cloud networks, and more without relying on hardware boxes: Cloudflare Magic WAN is now generally available, allowing businesses to speed up their network and add security at a fraction of the cost compared to legacy MPLS architecture.

Matthew Prince, co-founder, and CEO of Cloudflare has announced the new features that will allow Cloudflare One as the most complete SASE platform and the only one that can scale to service the largest organizations in the world.

Tomorrow begins #CloudflareOne week! We’ll announce new features & partnerships that prove our leadership in the #ZeroTrust space. We believe we’re the most complete #SASE platform and the only one that can scale to service the largest organizations in the world. #staytuned #ztna — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) June 18, 2022

Cloudflare’s worldwide network provides Zero Trust filtering to be put in everything, unnecessarily slowing it down. Complete controls of data in any location, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform allows controls in real-time with fixed data loss prevention tools to screen for delicate information or against data-at-rest with an API-driven CASB. Cloudflare’s new features are now available, allowing businesses to speed up their network and expand security at a fraction of the cost.