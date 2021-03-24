Cohesity is bringing Backup-as-a-Service to the Canadian market to simplify data protection while keeping data in the country. BaaS offering, hosted in the Amazon Web Services Canada, empowers Canadian customers to focus on managing their data.

Robert Yelenich, Canada vice president and GM, Cohesity, said,

“We are thrilled about this new offering because it gives Canadian customers another way to consume the exceptional capabilities of our DataProtect backup solution, only this time in a SaaS model that’s fully managed by Cohesity. We’ve also addressed data residency head-on with this announcement. Not only does the expansion of our SaaS offering to this new region help customers, but also our partners in Canada who can add their unique value and resell the solution through our distribution channels or via the AWS Marketplace.”