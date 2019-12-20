cPanel has announced the automatic update of MySQL 5.5 to MySQL 5.7 for cPanel & WHM version 78 and EasyApache 4.

cPanel has announced important updates for MySQL and EasyApache 4 in blog posts. cPanel has announced that due to MySQL 5.5 moving in to “end of life” status, it will no longer provide support for systems running MySQL 5.5 after automatic update. Servers running cPanel & WHM Version 78 cannot upgrade beyond this version if they currently have MySQL 5.5 installed. Those servers that do not upgrade to MySQL 5.6 or newer are at risk of not receiving essential patches to security vulnerabilities and running into compatibility issues with other software components. These servers will also miss out on added features and security updates in the newer supported cPanel & WHM versions.

End of life for 5.6

cPanel has also announced that they are updating selected servers from MySQL 5.5 to 5.7, because version 5.6 will reach EOL in October 2020 and version 5.7 offers significant performance enhancements as well as active support. Users who prefer using MySQL 5.6 can upgrade their servers ahead of this automatic update. Servers running cPanel & WHM Version 78 and MySQL 5.5 locally that do not have any existing databases may be automatically updated.

cPanel has also announced the patch notes about the EasyApache 4 update:

ea-apache2 COBRA-10665: Optimizing finding directives when parsing the configuration.

ea-profiles-cpanel ZC-5770: Add iconv and mbstring to the cPanel Default profile.

ea-tomcat85 EA-8780: Update ea-tomcat85 to 8.5.49, drop 8.5.47

scl-sourceguardian EA-8785: Update SourceGuardian to 11.3.4.



