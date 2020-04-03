cPanel released an update for EasyApache 4 and the release notes. This release includes a security patch that has been issued a fix for a vulnerability. According to the patch notes, cPanel has updated RPMs for EasyApache 4 with OpenSSL version 1.1.1e which addresses vulnerabilities related to CVE-2019-1551. All versions of OpenSSL through 1.1.1d are affected by the vulnerability, thus cPanel also urges users to upgrade to version 1.1.1e.
April 1st update also includes:
scl-ruby24-passenger
• EA-8928: Updated the required version for ea-libcurl
• EA-8898: Update scl-ruby24-passenger from v5.3.7 to v6.0.4
scl-php54
scl-php55
scl-php56
scl-php70
scl-php71
scl-php72
scl-php73
• EA-8928: Updated the required version for ea-libcurl
mod_security2
• EA-8928: Updated the required version for ea-libcurl
libcurl
• EA-8947: Update libcurl from v7.68.0 to v7.69.1
• EA-8928: Added version check for libssh2
ea-tomcat85
• EA-8948: Update ea-tomcat85 from v8.5.51 to v8.5.53
ea-openssl11
• EA-8946: Update ea-openssl11 from v1.1.1d to v1.1.1eStay tuned for up-to-date Software News
Leave a Reply