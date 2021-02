cPanel has released an update for EasyApache 4. It comes with updated features including the latest version of mod_pagespeed, the latest version of PHP 7.4.

Updated features

PageSpeed

The latest version of mod_pagespeed is 1.14.36.1.

HTTP2

The latest version of HTTP2 is 1.43.0.

PHP 7.4

The latest version of PHP is 7.4.15.

PHP 8.0

The latest version of PHP is 8.0.2.

Tomcat

The latest version of Tomcat is 8.5.63.

PHP 7.3

The latest version of PHP is 7.3.27.

