cPanel has announced that it released cPanel & WHM version 86 to the release tier with new tools and improvements.

cPanel & WHM’s latest version now uses Perl version 5.30. Servers using the Amazon Linus 1 operating system won’t be able to install the latest version. The latest version introduces various new and improved interfaces, a standalone mail server along with EasyApache 4’s OpenSSL version upgrades and TLS v1.3.

SSL improvements

SSL Use Stapling setting is added to cPanel & WHM version 86’s global configuration interface. It enables Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) stapling. The TLS handshake will include an OCSP response for its own certificate.

The latest changes also improve AutoSSL’s execution time. AutoSSL now verifies Certificate Authority Authorization (CAA) records and a domain’s DNS configuration at the same time.

DNS Zone Manager interface

Users can now manage DNS zones with WHM’s DNS Zone Manager interface. With this new interface, users can easily create and manage DNS zone records. Although it provides much of the same functionality as the Edit DNS Zone interface, it will remain available for this release.

New Mailserver configuration

A new Idle Hibernate Timeout setting is added to WHM’s Mailserver Configuration interface. This new setting also allows users to configure the delay before the system moves users to the IMAP hibernate process. This new feature helps save system memory.