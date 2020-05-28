cPanel & WHM Version 88 comes with many qualities of life improvements for MySQL, including the added support of MySQL 8. Version 88 also brings Rouncube version 1.4, the addition of ImunifyAV, the leading malware scanning solution, and the ability to upgrade to ImunifyAV+.

ImunifyAV support

CloudLinux’s advanced suite of website security tools, ImunifyAV, is also available free by default on new installations. It is possible to purchase an upgrade to ImunifyAV+ directly within the Imunify tool.

Streamlined directory privacy interface

cPanel & WHM Version 88 offers an experience to the Directory Privacy interface (cPanel >> Home >> Files >> Directory Privacy), including allowing cPanel users to set the privacy permissions for all subdirectories within a directory.

MySQL upgrade checker

In cPanel & WHM Version 88, the MySQL Upgrade Checker has been added. It checks if an upgrade from MySQL 5.7 to 8.x will work on the MySQL configuration file and table engine. the MySQL Upgrade Checker is located in MySQL/MariaDB Upgrade interface.