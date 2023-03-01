D-ID has created software that allows users to create lifelike virtual individuals out of text, reducing the expense of large-scale video production.

This week, D-ID announced the launch of a new chat API that would enable face-to-face conversations with an artificial digital human. The goal of D-ID is to provide a “human-like” interface for conversational AI .

D-ID is a firm specializing in generative AI technologies. It developed software that allows users to construct realistic virtual humans from text, lowering the cost of large-scale video production. Warner Brothers Films, Skilldora, and MyHeritage are among D-ID’s recent clients. D-ID’s API is available through a self-service studio and an API for companies.

Face-to-face chatting with an AI

Make any image of a face talk by sending a simple API request. Users can also use the already provided models or generate AI images with descriptions.

Users can also use pictures of themselves with their own voice, but it looks and sounds a bit uncanny. D-ID’s API now supports the synchronized creation of talking head videos from an image and audio file. Connect it with your AI chatbot to conduct face-to-face CX interactions, use it to build real-time video call avatars, or put it into your online game.

You can see an example created while writing this article:

It seems the software needs a bit more work to sound and look realistic, but it seems with careful selection of text and presenter, it could create some quality and convincing videos.